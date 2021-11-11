Walleye Capital LLC Raises Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 939,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,445,000 after purchasing an additional 29,401 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 408,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,201 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Chubb by 54.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,712 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at $26,908,602.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total transaction of $548,172.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,992,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,323 shares of company stock worth $14,526,512. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CB. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.13.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $193.05 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $144.00 and a 52-week high of $197.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.57. The firm has a market cap of $83.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

