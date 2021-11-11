Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $186.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $186.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.92.

WMT opened at $148.44 on Wednesday. Walmart has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $413.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total value of $86,736,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,102,983 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 38.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,069,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,795 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 33.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,118,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,720 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 511.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 25.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,226,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

