Walter Minnes Macnee Buys 25,000 Shares of Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) Stock

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) Director Walter Minnes Macnee bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 447,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$436,030.14.

TSE:ATE opened at C$0.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31. The company has a current ratio of 21.59, a quick ratio of 20.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.70. Antibe Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.79 and a 1-year high of C$7.52.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATE shares. Canaccord Genuity cut Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Antibe Therapeutics from C$10.00 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab cut Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antibe Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.50.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

