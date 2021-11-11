Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.25.

WMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. TheStreet raised Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $48.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 92.60 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $27.31 and a 52-week high of $50.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 115.39%.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $101,902,226.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,974,331 shares of company stock valued at $241,149,489 in the last ninety days. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 149,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Warner Music Group by 201.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

