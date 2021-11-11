Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.00

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $58.00, with a volume of 116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.68.

WASH has been the subject of several research reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 48.26%.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $276,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $40,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $816,200. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4,590.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 103,240.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.