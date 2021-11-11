Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.79 Per Share

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Waste Management in a report released on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the business services provider will earn $4.79 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.92. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waste Management’s FY2022 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

WM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Waste Management stock opened at $162.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.83. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $164.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Waste Management by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,135 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,743,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in Waste Management by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 975,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,680,000 after purchasing an additional 627,181 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Waste Management by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,237,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,649,000 after purchasing an additional 564,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Waste Management by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,159,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,427,000 after purchasing an additional 545,718 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

