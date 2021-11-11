Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.97

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 2390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88.
Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $145.49 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Waterdrop Company Profile (NYSE:WDH)
Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
