Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.97

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 2390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $145.49 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,399,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,228,000. Apoletto Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,442,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Waterdrop during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,014,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waterdrop during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,288,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waterdrop Company Profile (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

