WealthPLAN Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 3,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Newmont by 931.8% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on NEM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 32,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,820. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $58.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.96 and a 200 day moving average of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $53.03 and a one year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. Newmont’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.