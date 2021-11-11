WealthPLAN Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 19.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the second quarter worth $66,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the second quarter worth $224,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the second quarter worth $250,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PBP opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.82. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $24.07.

