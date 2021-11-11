WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $536,000 Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $106,068,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,583 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,549 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $35,496,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 30.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,684,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,539,000 after purchasing an additional 860,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NYSE:CAG opened at $32.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.92.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.40%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

