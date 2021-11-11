WealthPLAN Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,875,000 after buying an additional 434,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after buying an additional 349,910 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,747,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,621,000 after buying an additional 338,688 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 253.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,121,000 after buying an additional 276,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 572,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,209,000 after buying an additional 244,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LSI opened at $130.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.43 and a 52 week high of $139.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.26.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist lifted their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.23.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

