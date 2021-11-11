WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 420 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 134,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3,966.0% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 147,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after acquiring an additional 144,324 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 83,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,910,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

IUSV stock opened at $75.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.81. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $57.95 and a 1-year high of $75.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.433 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.