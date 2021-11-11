Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $123.33

Webco Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEBC)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.33 and traded as high as $135.00. Webco Industries shares last traded at $135.00, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd. The industrial products company reported $15.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter.

Webco Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of carbon, stainless steel, nickel alloys, titanium, and custom products. It also offers steel tubing solutions such air cooler, air heater, boiler tube, coiled tubing, steam surface condensing, feed water heater, and heat exchanger for mechanical, OEM, pressure, and structural requirement.

