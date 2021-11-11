WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Brokerages expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) will report sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 billion. WEC Energy Group reported sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year sales of $8.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.03 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.11 billion to $8.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

WEC stock opened at $90.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $105.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,849,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,167,000 after buying an additional 283,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,401,000 after purchasing an additional 103,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,092,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,031,000 after purchasing an additional 149,719 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 328.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,442,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,401,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

