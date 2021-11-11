Wedbush Comments on Replimune Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Replimune Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.60). Wedbush also issued estimates for Replimune Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

REPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 30.87 and a quick ratio of 30.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.56. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Replimune Group by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,178,000 after purchasing an additional 51,037 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Replimune Group by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Replimune Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Replimune Group by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,000 after purchasing an additional 183,951 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Replimune Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,078,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,917,000 after purchasing an additional 452,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Replimune Group news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 3,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $127,984.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Colin Love sold 12,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $375,991.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,300,694 over the last three months. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

