Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.36) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.98). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.02) EPS.

BLUE has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.69. The company has a market cap of $764.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.58. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $53.68.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,610.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.94) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in bluebird bio by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,909,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,571 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in bluebird bio by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,964,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,000 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,381,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in bluebird bio by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,187,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,952,000 after purchasing an additional 793,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,774,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,755,000 after acquiring an additional 755,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

