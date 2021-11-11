Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,139,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $792,459,000 after buying an additional 236,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,365,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,545,000 after purchasing an additional 260,248 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,541,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,217,000 after purchasing an additional 386,920 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,002,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,076,000 after purchasing an additional 121,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after purchasing an additional 26,193 shares during the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $57.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average of $60.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.63 and a beta of 1.64. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.90 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.23) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ALK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $100,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $268,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,350 shares of company stock valued at $943,602. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

