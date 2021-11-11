Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys 1,080 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

SGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.67.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 40,232 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $7,442,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $101,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 191,675 shares of company stock worth $33,298,639 over the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $180.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.71. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $202.60.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.