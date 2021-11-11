Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,298 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Popular news, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,150,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Javier D. Ferrer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $724,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,638 shares of company stock worth $5,534,452 over the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BPOP opened at $83.68 on Thursday. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $47.93 and a one year high of $85.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.17.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

BPOP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Popular in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.83.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

