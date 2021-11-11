Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Makes New $3.45 Million Investment in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 149,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 954.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 259.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TECK shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

TECK stock opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.0397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

