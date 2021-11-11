Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 17,807.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,552,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,262,000 after buying an additional 1,543,880 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter worth approximately $237,574,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Aptiv by 5.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,112,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,276,302,000 after purchasing an additional 400,247 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Aptiv by 12.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,296,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $518,667,000 after purchasing an additional 377,830 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 16.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,487,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $391,280,000 after purchasing an additional 358,845 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $171.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.05. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $107.64 and a one year high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.75.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

