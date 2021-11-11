Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Purchases New Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE APTV opened at $171.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.73. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $107.64 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Aptiv from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.75.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

