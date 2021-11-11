Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Reduces Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,366 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.27% of BellRing Brands worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 24.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 177.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 143.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at $215,000. 99.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered shares of BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

BRBR opened at $26.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.78. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.68.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

