Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Reduces Position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,983 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 1.08% of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,903,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 128,153 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 424,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 86,465 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $448,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIXY opened at $17.61 on Thursday. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $71.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average of $24.02.

