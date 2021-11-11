Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has increased its dividend by 2.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERH opened at $14.32 on Thursday. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $15.23.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

