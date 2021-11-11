Wells Fargo & Company Increases ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target to $235.00

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.86.

Shares of SWAV opened at $217.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.28. ShockWave Medical has a 12-month low of $84.24 and a 12-month high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $8,463,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,856 shares in the company, valued at $34,203,476.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total value of $542,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,508 shares of company stock worth $13,660,834 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 4.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth about $851,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth about $1,459,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

