Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 409,714 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,689,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,714 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.06% of Weibo worth $246,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WB. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Weibo by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

NASDAQ:WB opened at $44.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.05. Weibo Co. has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $64.70.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.88 million. Weibo had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

