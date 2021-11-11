Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70,558 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.11% of ASML worth $310,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of ASML by 620.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ASML by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 391.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $817.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $811.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $745.79. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $407.28 and a 12-month high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $2.0938 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.45%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

