Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $248.06 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 22.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,143,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 340,036 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $248,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $247.05 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.16 and a 52-week high of $254.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.87. The stock has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.28%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

