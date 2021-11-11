Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $254.42 Million Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,630,946 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 719,446 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $254,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

NYSE TD opened at $73.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $134.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.73 and a 200-day moving average of $69.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $48.75 and a 1-year high of $74.22.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.79.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.