Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $266.83 Million Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,649,229 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 104,368 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.20% of HDFC Bank worth $266,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 55.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $71.42 on Thursday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $64.93 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.28 and its 200-day moving average is $74.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

