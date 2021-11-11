Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $272.54 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,971,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794,776 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.56% of Johnson Controls International worth $272,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $76.15 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $76.83. The firm has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.19.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

