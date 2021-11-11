Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $310.52 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 449,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70,558 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.11% of ASML worth $310,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ASML by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of ASML by 620.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 391.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. AlphaValue lowered shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $817.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $811.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $745.79. The company has a market cap of $335.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $407.28 and a 12-month high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

