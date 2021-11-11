Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $327 Million Stock Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,774,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,114 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.05% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $326,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,576,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,233,000 after buying an additional 2,050,492 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 12,388.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,161,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000,000 after buying an additional 1,152,120 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth $23,761,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,752,000 after buying an additional 769,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth $10,877,000. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of REYN stock opened at $29.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $32.19.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 58.60%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

