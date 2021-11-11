Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 334,466 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,681,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,466 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 10.46% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $295,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $28.86.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.