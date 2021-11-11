Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 104,368 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,649,229 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 104,368 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.20% of HDFC Bank worth $266,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 137,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after acquiring an additional 18,862 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 361,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,443,000 after acquiring an additional 33,790 shares in the last quarter. YCG LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 578.0% during the 2nd quarter. YCG LLC now owns 113,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 97,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

NYSE:HDB opened at $71.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $131.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $64.93 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.04.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

