Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) to post earnings of $2.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.21. Western Digital posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 208.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year earnings of $8.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $9.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $10.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Western Digital from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Western Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 1,932.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,407,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $360,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141,587 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $300,137,000 after buying an additional 2,078,365 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,533,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,324,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Western Digital by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,148,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $437,619,000 after acquiring an additional 524,468 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.26. 3,635,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,274,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.09. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.91 and its 200-day moving average is $64.59.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

