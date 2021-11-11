Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target Lowered to C$2.00 at CIBC

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WEF. TD Securities downgraded Western Forest Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$2.90 price objective on Western Forest Products and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of TSE:WEF opened at C$1.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$607.82 million and a P/E ratio of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.23. Western Forest Products has a one year low of C$0.85 and a one year high of C$2.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.37%.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.11, for a total value of C$126,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,468,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,098,769.21. Insiders sold a total of 193,211 shares of company stock valued at $397,473 over the last quarter.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

