Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 18.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WLK opened at $99.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.39. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $70.68 and a 1 year high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.2975 dividend. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WLK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.69.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total value of $63,585.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

