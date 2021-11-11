Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Announces Earnings Results

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

WPRT traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,935. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $511.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 2.19. Westport Fuel Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 148.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 31.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 264,711 shares in the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

