Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Gap Down to $3.94

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.94, but opened at $3.40. Westport Fuel Systems shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 83,112 shares traded.

WPRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.54.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.56 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth $34,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 18.2% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 67,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth $9,583,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth $451,000. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

