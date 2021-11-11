Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Gap Down to $3.94

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.94, but opened at $3.40. Westport Fuel Systems shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 83,112 shares traded.
WPRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.54.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth $34,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 18.2% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 67,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth $9,583,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth $451,000. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:WPRT)
Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.
