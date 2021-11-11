WHALE Trading 2.1% Higher This Week (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WHALE coin can now be bought for approximately $19.30 or 0.00029779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $133.29 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00074787 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00074398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00098751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,756.66 or 0.99907348 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,606.64 or 0.07107178 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00020246 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,905,590 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

