Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 54.11% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.65.

Shares of UP opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34. Wheels Up Experience has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $15.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

About Wheels Up Experience

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

