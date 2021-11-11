Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 35,406 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,242,013 shares.The stock last traded at $5.75 and had previously closed at $5.84.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UP. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at about $2,297,000. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth about $496,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth about $683,000. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile (NYSE:UP)

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

