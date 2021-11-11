Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Whirlpool by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,912,000 after acquiring an additional 24,372 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,464,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,392,000 after buying an additional 42,086 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,213,000 after buying an additional 59,065 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,079,000 after buying an additional 118,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,608,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHR opened at $221.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $171.33 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.72.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.23.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

