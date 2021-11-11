WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) PT Raised to C$5.00 at National Bankshares

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WLDBF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on WildBrain from C$4.30 to C$4.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on WildBrain from C$2.90 to C$3.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WildBrain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.44.

WildBrain stock remained flat at $$3.20 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,130. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31. WildBrain has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $3.25.

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04.

About WildBrain

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

