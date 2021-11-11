William Blair Comments on Primerica, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Primerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.10. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.75 EPS.

Get Primerica alerts:

PRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.83.

NYSE PRI opened at $162.78 on Thursday. Primerica has a 12 month low of $121.38 and a 12 month high of $179.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.59.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.98. The business had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.09 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.08%.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 68.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 390.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 1,204.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Primerica by 164.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.