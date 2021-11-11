WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) PT Raised to $43.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WSC. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.88.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $38.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $39.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.46, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average is $29.78.

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 23.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,839 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 117.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,353,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,612 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 26.6% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 9,885,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth approximately $37,016,000. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

