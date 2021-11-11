Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ WINT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.80. 513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,319. Windtree Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.16.

In related news, Director James Huang acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $106,430 in the last 90 days. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

