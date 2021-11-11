Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:WINT traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $1.80. 513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,319. The company has a market cap of $48.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. Windtree Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99.

In related news, Director James Huang purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 56,000 shares of company stock worth $106,430. Insiders own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

